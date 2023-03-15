SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State police in Schuylkill County are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle connected to a shooting.

Police say the tan Jeep Grand Cherokee, likely a 2005-2010 model, was involved in the shooting in Shenandoah.

Investigators say on March 6, someone inside the Jeep fired several rounds into the back of an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence on West Chester Street.

There was a bumper sticker on the back of the Jeep that reads, "Silly boys Jeeps are for girls."

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-874-5300.