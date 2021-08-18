Ronald Sarajian missing endangered person advisory
PSP

POCONO TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

Ronald Sarajian was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, state police said Wednesday morning.

He was wearing a blue v-neck t-shirt, tan dress pants and black dress shoes, and was driving a silver 2018 Lincoln MKZ with the PA license plate JYX-8397.

Police believe he may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone who sees Sarajian is asked to call 911.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.