POCONO TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.
Ronald Sarajian was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, state police said Wednesday morning.
He was wearing a blue v-neck t-shirt, tan dress pants and black dress shoes, and was driving a silver 2018 Lincoln MKZ with the PA license plate JYX-8397.
Police believe he may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone who sees Sarajian is asked to call 911.