TREMONT, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man accused of fleeing troopers twice in Schuylkill County.
State police tried to stop a vehicle at 12:05 a.m. Friday for traffic violations on Route 125 in Tremont, police said.
Before troopers could approach the vehicle, the driver fled and drove erratically at a high rate of speed down Interstate 81, authorities said.
Police stopped the pursuit because of public safety concerns.
About 2 hours later, the vehicle was spotted on Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Police activated emergency lights and sirens, and the driver again took off, speeding erratically through local boroughs, police said.
Authorities again stopped the pursuit because of safety concerns.
The suspect is a 45-60-year-old man, with long hair worn in a ponytail and a clean-shaven face, police said. The vehicle was a black Nissan 300ZX, with purple trim around the bottom and a red Transformers decal on the back bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-754-4600.