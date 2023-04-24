Man wanted after armed robbery in Tobyhanna

TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate an armed robbery at a gas station that happened over the weekend.

A man in all black wearing a ski mask-type face covering went into the Sunoco gas station on Route 611 in Tobyhanna around 10 p.m. Sunday and brandished a handgun at the two attendants, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

The man took cash from the business and fled from the store, police said. 

The man is described as having a thin build and being 5-foot-9.

Anyone recognizing the clothing or that has other information is asked to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

