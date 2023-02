PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager.

Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday.

She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying a pink Adidas backpack. She's 5-foot-6, 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 immediately