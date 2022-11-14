POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County.

Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police.

He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said.

He often walks near the Pottsville Free Public Library and the Wheel on Market and Centre Streets in Pottsville, and could also be in the Schuylkill Haven or Sharp Mountain areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (570) 622-1234 or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.