PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after breaking into homes in rural Carbon County, police say.

Several people called police shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to report that a man was forcibly making his way into several homes in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township, state police said.

The man was arrested and charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft, theft from motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespassing.

State police did not comment further, but said they are looking for anyone who may have video surveillance or still photographs of the man. If you do, call state police at 570-646-2271.

