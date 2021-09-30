TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - State police in Carbon County are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenagers.
Kayden Atkinson, 16, and Trystan Atkinson, 13, ran away from their foster home in Towamensing Township sometime between 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, police said.
They have family and friends in the areas of Berwick, Columbia County, and across the river in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, police said. They're believed to have returned to that area.
Columbia County Children and Youth Services has custody of the teens, and they were previously removed from a home in Briar Creek, Columbia County, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-681-1850 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.