STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Day six of Michael Horvath's murder trial kicked off with testimony from investigators who processed the alleged crime scene.
Horvath is accused of kidnapping and murdering co-worker Holly Grim back in 2013, but Horvath says he didn't do it.
Thursday morning's testimony focused on blood evidence found at Grim's Lower Macungie trailer, and the discovery of her partial remains on Horvath's property.
First on the stand was a state police forensic collection expert, who testified about a red smear on the back door of Grim's Lower Macungie trailer.
Sgt. Jason Troutman testified there were also red stains on the steps leading up to the door.
Troutman says he used luminol to help verify the stains were blood.
Troutman also testified about the search warrant at Horvath's Ross Township property, saying crews sifted ash from a fire pit and dug through an ash lens.
Prosecutors entered into evidence pictures of some of the remains found in the ash lens.
Grim's family and friends gasped in the courtroom as they were shown.
Earlier on the stand, Horvath's wife, Cathy testified that after police executed the search warrant at the couple's home, she found chloroform in her basement. She says she cried, and then called police.
Mrs. Horvath testified she started helping investigators, turning over phone records and and date books she found that documented Horvath's stalking of Grim and a young school girl.
When asked about the bondage and rape videos, restraints and the other items taken from her home, Mrs. Horvath put her hand over her mouth and became emotional.
Investigators also testified about two projectiles that were found in the ash lens with Grim's body, saying they came from a small caliber weapon.
Earlier in testimony, a forensic archeologist testified that a scapula found in the lens led them to believe that Grim was shot in the chest.
Testimony continues Thursday afternoon.