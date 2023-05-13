SUMMIT HILL, Pa. -- Police in Carbon County said they're planning to file charges against a soccer coach who allegedly threatened a referee.

The alleged threat happened Saturday afternoon at Panther Valley High School involving teams not affiliated with the school.

Summit Hill police said there was an altercation between coaches and one coach allegedly made a threat towards a referee.

Then the same coach allegedly got into his vehicle, did donuts in the parking lot then drove off.

Police said they plan on pressing charges, but have yet to indicate what those charges will be.

At this point, the coach's name has not been provided.