STROUD TWP., Pa. - A man in Monroe County faces multiple charges after police say he raped a child and possessed child pornography.

On Friday, August 11, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department said it received information from the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI, regarding the sexual abuse of a child, as well as the production and distribution of child pornography at a residence in Stroud Township.

Based on the information received and further investigation, authorities served a search warrant at a residence on Avenue A in Stroud Township.

Christopher Horsfield, 49, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and photographing, videotaping, or filming sexual acts, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Police say he is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Horsfield was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility and arraigned by District Judge Colleen Mancuso. Bail was set at $500,000, police said.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. The Detective Unit is also seeking the public’s help in identifying any other potential victims.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police, Detective Christian Capone at (570) 421-6800 Ext:1053 or via email at ccapone@sarpd.com