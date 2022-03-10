Police in Carbon County are on the hunt for thieves who stole credit cards from vehicles parked at Blue Mountain Resort.
State Police are looking for a man and woman.
Investigators say the duo swiped credit cards from unlocked vehicles back on March 4. They took off in a grey Mercedes SUV and then used the stolen cards to buy Apple gift cards at the Walmart in Lehighton, police said.
Police also note that recent surveillance at Blue Mountain showed three other people looking into parked cars.
But it's unclear if the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.