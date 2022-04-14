Police search for man in assault at Stroudsburg nightclub

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are asking for the public's help after an assault at a nightclub.

Officers responded to the 4 Waltz Night Club at 580 Main Street in Stroudsburg for the report of an assault on April 9 around 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

The man was involved in a physical altercation at the club, police said, and ran away when officers arrived. While he was fleeing, he dropped a .9mm Ruger SR9 with an obliterated serial number, according to the news release.

Police say the man had a thin mustache and was wearing dark-colored pants, a black Nike jacket, and tan and white shoes.

A witness identified the suspect by his street name, “Slim,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.