STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are asking for the public's help after an assault at a nightclub.
Officers responded to the 4 Waltz Night Club at 580 Main Street in Stroudsburg for the report of an assault on April 9 around 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
The man was involved in a physical altercation at the club, police said, and ran away when officers arrived. While he was fleeing, he dropped a .9mm Ruger SR9 with an obliterated serial number, according to the news release.
Police say the man had a thin mustache and was wearing dark-colored pants, a black Nike jacket, and tan and white shoes.
A witness identified the suspect by his street name, “Slim,” police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.