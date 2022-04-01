SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a 44-year-old man in Schuylkill County Friday.
Angelina Velousky is charged with aggravated assault.
State Police Troopers responded to the 100 block of North Bower Street in Shenandoah for a stabbing incident at 7:40 a.m. Police learned that the man had been stabbed in the arm with a knife during an altercation, according to a news release from state police.
Police obtained an arrest warrant after attempts to locate Velousky were unsuccessful. Police also obtained a search warrant for the property. After about three hours, Velousky surrendered outside the residence without incident, police said.
During a search of the residence an additional person, Franklin Sterner, was taken into custody. Police didn't detail why Sterner was taken into custody.
Velousky was arraigned and committed to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.