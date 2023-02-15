POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A homicide investigation is underway in Schuylkill County after a woman was found dead in an apartment.

Pottsville police were called to the Market Square Apartment complex around 11 a.m. Monday.

There they found a 22-year-old woman dead, and an infant crying, police said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday by the Dauphin County coroner found the woman's death was a homicide.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Authorities did not say how the woman died, but said the investigation is ongoing.