MT. POCONO, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say a 19-year-old woman sprayed workers at a Dollar Tree with pepper spray and assaulted them.

Charges of simple assault and harassment will be filed against Tiffany Gonzalez, 19, of Pocono Summit, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Officers were sent to the Dollar Tree in Mount Pocono shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for the report of a fight.

Workers told police they caught Gonzalez attempting to shoplift, and when she was confronted by employees she began assaulting them and spraying them with pepper spray, police said.

Gonzalez fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Police located Gonzalez at her home, and recovered the pepper spray, according to the news release.