POLK TWP., Pa. – Residents in an area of Polk Township, Monroe County, were being directed to shelter in place late Thursday night.
The Polk Township Vol. Fire Co. posted on social media that residents located around Birch Drive, Oak Terrace and Pine Court were advised to shelter in place due to police activity.
The post also stated that Lower Green Hill Road would be closed between Mountain View Drive and Route 209, and Mountain View Drive would be closed between Silver Spring Boulevard and Lower Green Hill Road.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Check back for updates on this story as they become available.