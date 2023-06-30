POLK TWP., Pa. – The area affected by Thursday's "shelter in place" advisory in Polk Twp., Monroe County, has been reopened, according to a Facebook post by the Polk Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.

Birch Drive, Oak Terrace and Pine Court were reopened at around 2:40 a.m. Friday, roughly six hours after the initial advisory was announced.

"UPDATE ALL ROADWAYS ARE OPEN," the fire company added to its Facebook post announcing the advisory early Friday morning.

As of 3 a.m. Friday, Monroe County had not confirmed the cause of the advisory.