WAYNE TWP., Pa. – For one longtime Schuylkill County Fair worker in Wayne Township, the sights and sounds of this summer tradition mean so much more this year.
"It was horrible," said Charlotte Ann Petlansky. "We missed it so much."
Now the fair is back, as with others in our area, but the reason we missed it last year hasn't completely gone away either, with some worrying about the Delta variant.
"I hear it but I don't hope it's so," said Arlene Felty of Lewiston Valley. "I got two shots. I'm gonna relying on that."
"Even though we may have to go back to wearing masks at one time," said Petlansky. "But I do feel safe. I've had my shots."
In an effort to get more people into that category, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is looking for every opportunity to get jabs to those who want one.
"Many of our counties, especially rural counties, we have lower vaccination rates," Denise Johnson, acting physical general of the state DOH, said, "but even where the rates are not very low, we are still not where we want to be."
It's a stand at the fair looking to stand out among the rest as those with the DOH are looking to inform as concerns over the Delta variant grow.
"I think we should listen to the CDC and the state Department of Health for the best recommendations for public health safety," said registered nurse Anthony Fillini. "I think we should continue the social distancing and all the mitigation efforts."
The free vaccine clinic at the Schuylkill County Fair wraps up Thursday night, while the fair itself runs through Saturday.