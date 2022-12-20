PORT CLINTON, Pa. - A landmark business in Schuylkill County will reopen Wednesday days after being damaged by a tractor-trailer.

"Please excuse our appearance while we are working on restoring the building back to what it was before the accident," according to a Facebook post from the Port Clinton Hotel, which is on Route 61.

This week and next week the hotel's open hours are as follows:

Wednesday noon-7 p.m.

Thursday noon-7 p.m.

Friday noon-8 p.m.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Port Clinton Hotel. The tractor trailer wiped out the front porch, but the front wall appeared to have avoided major damage. The truck narrowly missed the neighboring Port Clinton Peanut Shop. At least one car was hit.

The driver sustained a minor injury. We're told no one else was hurt.

The fire chief told 69 News the driver said he hit a pothole and lost control, but the chief said he did not see a pothole.

State Police are investigating.