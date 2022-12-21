PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building.

Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the sign. He tells us there was glass and debris in the bar section of the building, which dates back to the 1800s.

A picture from inside showed stools knocked over and debris on the floor.

"It was a big mess really," said Randy Hoffman, Port Clinton Hotel owner.

Hoffman has owned the restaurant for six-and-a-half years. He said his wife received a text message from an employee, notifying her of the crash.

"The truck was actually up on the porch," Hoffman said. "Took the whole porch roof off, half of the porch roof off."

Authorities said the driver had a minor injury. The fire chief tells us the driver told him they hit a pothole, but the chief said he did not see one. No employees were inside the restaurant at the time, but Hoffman said they came flying in to help with cleanup. Customers rallied around them on social media.

"It was so incredible, all of the support we got from social media," Hoffman said. "We posted what happened that morning, and I'm pretty sure it reached 175,000 people."

Now the restaurant is open again the week before Christmas — a time Hoffman said is big for them. He said the business was closed temporarily to make sure the building was safe to be in. The owners are just awaiting estimates before they can fix the porch.

"The weather is probably going to hinder on actually doing the repairs, you know, because January and February with snow and stuff," Hoffman said of fixing the damage to the business, "but we'll get it done as soon as we possibly can."

"It feels great to be open," Hoffman said. "We were worried that maybe we had some structure damage, and the reason we were closed those two days is we wanted to make sure the building was secured before we allowed customers to come back in again."

The State Police are investigating.