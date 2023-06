ROSS TWP., Pa. - Heads up if you're driving on Route 33 -- a nasty pothole is causing flat tires along a stretch of highway in Monroe and Northampton counties, state police say.

About a dozen vehicles got flat tires Thursday morning from the pothole on Route 33 southbound, between the Saylorsburg and Wind Gap exits, police say.

State police were at the scene by 9:30 a.m., and PennDOT had been called to fix the pothole.

No estimate on when it will be repaired.