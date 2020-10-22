POTTSVILLE, Pa. -Pottsville Area School District is sticking with its blended learning model for now, as Schuylkill County is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.
The district said in a message to district families that it is delaying a phased return to full-in-person instruction until at least Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The decision comes after county superintendents met with officials from the Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health about the positivity and transmission rates of COVID-19. The county has seen an increase in cases, resulting in a designation of substantial in the level of community transmission. A substantial rate of community transmission indicates 100 or more positive cases of COVID-19 for 100,000 residents within a seven-day period.