POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Some students in Schuylkill County are getting ready to head back to the classroom full-time.
Pottsville Area School District announced its new plan to get students back to class five days a week.
Elementary students will transition from a hybrid schedule to all-in person learning by March 1. The middle school will go back full-time a week later, on March 8, and high schoolers will go back full-time a week after that.
Students can opt to go all-virtual instead, if they don't feel comfortable with the plan.
Students and staff will need to wear a face mask at all times, and regular hand washing and sanitizing are expected. Cleaning and sanitization procedures will be utilized throughout the day and after school hours. Students and staff will use individual desk shields in classrooms and common spaces. Social distancing will be enforced to the greatest extent possible, but the district said it cannot be guaranteed due to the increase in daily population.
The district said people with symptoms, household members with COVID-19, or awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, should not report for in-person instruction.