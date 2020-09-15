POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Pottsville Area School District pandemic-planning team will meet Thursday to discuss the possibility of full-time classes in its schools.
Acting Superintendent Jared Gerace said at Tuesday’s school board board meeting that the team will review what has gone well with the district’s blended program, with students going to school two days per week and studying at home the other days, and what can be improved.
“We are going to discuss the possibility of going to full-time, in-person instruction,” Gerace said.
The team will meet at 7 a.m. Thursday, he said, and focus on the health and safety of students and staff. Challenges involving transportation, the need for social distancing and food service will be reviewed.
Any return to regular instruction will depend on the level of spread of the coronavirus in the region, based upon statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The board also made it clear that Jeffrey Zwiebel will not be coming back as superintendent.
Zwiebel went on medical leave in July, an absence that will last through his retirement date of April 5, 2021.
The board voted unanimously to accept a letter from Zwiebel indicating that he would not seek reappointment, and it will provide written notice to him that it is considering other candidates for the job.
Board President Noble Quandel Jr. addressed filling another vacancy, PASD business manager. He said that the board has been advertising for the position but not yet received enough applicants.
The board’s goal is to find the right person “without rushing or compromising,” he said.
“We want the public to be assured that this board is continuing to proactively pursue candidates for this position,” Quandel said.
He added that there is a shortage of qualified candidates, so the search will take some time.
Corinne Mason is serving as interim business manager during the search.
Also during the meeting, which was held over Zoom, Patrick Moran of the board’s labor relations committee said that the district is trying to open up dialogue with its support staff and teachers union.
In other business, the board voted against participating in the federal payroll tax deferral program.
The board also heard three public comments, including a complaint about the quality of the livestream of Friday’s football broadcast.
As the 35-minute meeting wound down, Moran noted that Pottsville’s Travis Blankenhorn would make his first major league baseball start Tuesday night.
Blankenhorn, 24, a second baseman with the Minnesota Twins, was chosen in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft. He was seventh in the Twins’ lineup in the game against the Chicago White Sox.