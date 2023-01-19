POTTSVILLE, Pa. - At a storied Schuylkill County delicatessen known for big hoagies, there's some big news.

"It's a big task for sure,” said Faith Young, co-owner of Farlows. “But it's something that we are excited to be a part of, it's hard work."

Just blocks away, Alvernia University's long-awaited Pottsville CollegeTowne opens.

"It's bringing a hope cause you hear of a lot of younger people leaving the area because there's nothing around but instead of leaving, we want to change that. Stay here, build something,” Young explained.

Not far from Farlows and CollegeTowne, a business transition is in the works.

“It was time to evolve,” said business owner Savas Logothetides. “It was time to pivot a little bit. It was a great six-and-a-half years.”

Former grilled cheese hotspot Wheel is turning to tacos.

“Tacos are definitely gonna have some inspiration from different countries across the world,” Logothetides explained.

He's ready to open early next month and welcome some hungry college students.

"We're so excited as a community for Alvernia to join us. They've been a great partner throughout their build out and we are excited to have them in town,” Logothetides said.

In terms of customer base, business owners we spoke with say they hope CollegeTowne brings in a younger clientele, while still catering to their loyal customers.

"We want people to come together, and we don't want there to be this back and forth of the older people not wanting things to change and the younger people wanting things to change. There has to be a mix somewhere in the middle,” Young said.

With Alvernia open, Pottsville continues to look to the future.