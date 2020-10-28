POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County community is celebrating its past, in hopes of awakening its future.
Wednesday marked 60 years since President John F. Kennedy visited the county seat.
JFK spoke in front of Garfield Diner on West Market Street in Pottsville in 1960.
There's a memorial marker embedded into the sidewalk where he stood.
On Wednesday, Pottsville Mayor James Muldowney spoke about the anniversary.
He says the visit inspired him to get involved in politics.
"From that day, countless men and women were inspired to lead, work together, accomplish great things and look to the future with excitement and hope," he said.
Muldowney also took time to commend the people of Pottsville on their efforts to work together through the pandemic.