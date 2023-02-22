POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It's an idea forged out of family history.

"Years ago, my father and his parents owned a deli in Pottsville, Williams Deli, and then it closed," said Renee Stefnic.

Stefnic and her husband said they know the perfect place for a new business that the community needs.

"When we seen this property go up for sale, we thought this was the perfect location because of school and walking distance of residents, that this would be an ideal spot for a small grocery store and a deli," Stefnic said.

It's not just an empty lot on the side of the road, but a hope and a dream for Stefnic and her husband that's now been put on hold.

"Speaking with Ian Lipton (chairman, Greater Pottsville Area Sewer Authority) and the sewer authority, he told me that they could do the project here in three years, that I would have to wait for three years and that ain't gonna happen," said Stefnic.

"There are planned upgrades for the sewer. It's going to occur, but it's not going to occur for about three years in the particular area of Laurel Boulevard," said Mark Atkinson, a member of the Pottsville City Council.

So far, no sewer hookup for the couple, as Atkinson said it comes down to cost, as the city and the authority await upgrades. The latest update?

"The last report that I got was that it was being discussed with their engineers," said Atkinson.

This all comes as some parts of Pottsville are seeing economic growth.

"The city of Pottsville, for quite a long time now, has been working very, very hard to attract business and bring business into town," Atkinson said.

But this one, however, remains on hold.

"I guess it's a waiting game for us, but I have a lot of money tied up," Stefnic said. "I have over 20 grand here."