POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A federal grand jury has charged a man from Schuylkill County with drug trafficking.
Javier Guzman, 50, of Pottsville, is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute high-quality crystal methamphetamine on March 2 and 10, 2022, in Schuylkill County.
The charges against Guzman resulted from an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, according to a news release by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.
The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum sentence under federal law is up to forty years in prison, a term of supervised release and a fine.