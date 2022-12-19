SCRANTON - A Schuylkill County man has been accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 13.

The indictment charges Bartel with possession with intent to distribute more than fifty grams of methamphetamine and an additional amount of fentanyl, on August 3, 2022, in Schuylkill County, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum sentence under federal law is up to 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release and a fine.