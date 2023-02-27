A man is pleading guilty in a Schuylkill County drug trafficking case.

Javier Guzman, 50, agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to court documents. A charge of distribution of methamphetamine will be dropped, as part of the plea agreement.

Trial had been set to start Monday.

The Pottsville man was indicted by a federal grand jury last June after an investigation by the FBI and Schuylkill County Drug Task Force.

He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and years of supervised release.