SCRANTON, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man faces years in prison for trafficking drugs.

John Bartel, 63, pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was charged in August 2022 after a traffic stop in Pottsville, where state police found meth, fentanyl and cash inside his vehicle.

The maximum sentence is up to 20 years in prison, supervised release and a fine. He has not yet been sentenced.