POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Michael McGuinness told police he shot 47-year-old Michael Bond, after Bond tried entering his home in Pottsville, Schuylkill County on Tuesday.

But he's not charged with homicide so far; only for illegally owning the gun that led to Bond's death. McGuinness is now out, after posting his $10,000 bail.

Neighbors say they heard arguing leading up to the deadly shooting on Fourth of July morning.

"The neighborhood is relatively quiet, you know?" Joe Burda, who lives down the street, told 69 News on Wednesday afternoon.

Burda says he heard loud arguing from his neighbor's home the night before Tuesday's deadly shooting.

It's the home where Bond was shot dead. Burda says he heard explicit language and shouting.

"That was about it until I woke up yesterday morning and I find our street closed with the coroner and police departments here," Burda told 69 News Wednesday.

Another neighbor tells 69 News she heard loud arguing that very morning. According to court papers, just after 8 a.m. on the Fourth of July, police were dispatched to a shooting at the same address on East Norwegian Street.

Police say the man who shot him, Patrick McGuiness, called them on their way to his home, and told police that he shot Bond because the man had been trying to enter his home.

McGuinness admitted to using his rifle. So far, he has not been charged with homicide, but he was charged for illegally owning the rifle that led to Bond's death. McGuinness was charged with one felony count of "persons not to possess firearms."

Police say McGuinness was involuntarily committed for mental health reasons several years ago and is not allowed to possess a firearm in Pennsylvania.

Bond's wife, speaking off camera with 69 News, says her husband knew McGuinness prior to the shooting. She says he even slept at McGuinness' house several times in the last few weeks.

Neighbors say mixed things about the home in question. One neighbor tells 69 News she's had no major concern about her neighbors.

Burda says the opposite.

"You never know what's going to come out of that residence. I've seen him go into a rage," Burda said. "But it's still a little sketchy, why he did it."

Police are still investigating the incident. Judge James K. Reiley tells 69 News a preliminary hearing is set for Monday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m.