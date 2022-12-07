POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses has learned his sentence.

Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Jackson-Flowers pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute over 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and 40 grams and more of fentanyl, as well as possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, the DOJ said.

On October 2, 2021, Jackson-Flowers possessed approximately 158 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of fentanyl, and 53 grams of marijuana in a bookbag which he threw away while being chased by officers of the Pottsville Police Department, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ says Jackson-Flowers also possessed a 9mm Ruger P89 pistol with an obliterated serial number, which was recovered in a backyard near where he was seen fleeing from the police.