POTTSVILLE, Pa. – It's fairly quiet in Pottsville, stopping in to some Schuylkill County mainstays like Farlow's Deli.
"We wanted to modernize it," Operations Manager Zach Reichert said of the storefront, "and it's a staple of Schuylkill County. Having it in downtown Pottsville is amazing."
Those at local original music hangout Hucklebucks had similar thoughts.
"It's nice to get some other people through to see it, especially since we did all the different renovations here," Nick Meyer said of Hucklebucks. "It's a nice thing for us to introduce it to people from out of town."
The quiet streets will change Saturday as a Yuengling celebration will take place, with live music on multiple stages across the city, a Blind Pigeon Records showcase at Hucklebucks and country star Lee Brice as the main act. Estimates have thousands upon thousands coming.
With recent incidents at other large events across the country, Pottsville's mayor says there will be a heavy police presence on the streets of the city.
"You hate to say you prepare for the worst, but you really have to today," said Mayor Dave Clews.
Mounted state police will be there, and the mayor says they could use fire ladders to observe the crowd from above.
"I know the FBI has been working with them (police) because when you're talking these kind of numbers in a small town in today's society, awful important to make sure everybody is going to be safe," Clews said.
Those in the local business community say they're pleased with the planned security protocol.
"I think bringing in different law enforcement elements is a great thing, especially with everything that's going on all over the country," Meyer said.
The free event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.