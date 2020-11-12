POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Pottsville city officials and Schuylkill County are involved in a tax dispute.
Pottsville's director of finance says the county owes the city $73,000 for collecting real estate taxes.
The city made a resolution Monday night not to pay the county its taxes.
The Schuylkill County treasurer said the county wants confirmation that its payments are going only toward tax collection.
She told 69 News that Pottsville has a fiduciary responsibility to turn over the tax money. She says the county is requesting another meeting to come to an agreement or go to court.