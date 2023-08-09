POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Pottsville man is in custody following a standoff where police say he threatened to set off a grenade.

Law enforcement officials, serving a bench warrant, initially arrived at a home in the 1800 block of W. Norwegian Street around 10 a.m. Monday to take 57-year-old John Liptok, Sr. into custody. Police say he did not answer the door.

0:27 Heavy law enforcement presence seen in Pottsville neighborhood Officials confirmed Pottsville police were called to the 1800 block of West Norwegian Street.

Authorities say Liptok made a phone call to the Schuylkill County Courthouse judge's chamber around 2:30 p.m. allegedly stating that he was not coming in for sentencing and "was willing to die for his rights."

Around 3:30 p.m., police again attempted to contact Liptok at this home and again the suspect didn't answer.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police allege that Liptok came out of the side door of his home and began to speak with the officers who were present. According to police on the scene, Liptok appeared to be holding a dark in color hand grenade.

According to police, Liptok said: "You know that this is. If you come in my house, it's going to go off."

Investigators say the suspect then appeared to pull the pin on the grenade and walk back inside the home.

Liptok then contacted police via a cell phone stating that he was sending his son out of the house and had already pulled the pin on the grenade and was preparing to turn the gas on inside the residence.

Pottsville Police, the FBI, the PA State Police SERT team, Pottsville Fire Department and Pottsville EMS all were summoned to the scene.

Authorities say after a search of the home and a neighboring residence, it was determined that Liptok had left the home.

Liptok was taken into custody early Wednesday morning by Pottsville Police on Hillside Road near Calvary Cemetery.

He's charged with weapons of mass destruction, bomb threats and terroristic threats.

The investigation is ongoing.