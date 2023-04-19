POTTSVILLE, Pa. - It may not look like Christmas.

But people are already thinking about Christmas in Pottsville.

The county seat of Schuylkill County has surpassed its fundraising goal for new Christmas lights.

The city hoped to hit $35,000 to replace the 20-year-old lights.

But Mayor Dave "Twelve Volt" Clews says the goal has been reached, and then some.