POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County woman has had enough of certain unwanted house guests.
She asked the city for help, but the city says its hands are tied.
"Often my first instinct is to jump out of bed and grab the gun because I don't know if somebody is breaking into the house. It's startling. Very startling," said Janice Simmons, of Pottsville.
For the past two years it's been the wild life for Simmons. Raccoons are infiltrating her home.
"It's getting tougher. This is breeding season, so I know more are coming," she said.
She now doubts she could sell the house, and recently asked the city for help, but the city can't legally trap wild animals. They suggested a trapper, which she did use in the attic. She won't do it on her deck.
"It's just very tranquil out here," she said outside on her deck.
"The idea of having traps out here? What does that mean for you?" I asked.
"Means inviting raccoons for dinner," she said.
She says it puts her elderly dogs in danger. She believes the cause are the vacant properties surrounding her home.
"Yes, it's a big issue. I'd be willing to say 90% or better than that of the blighted homes that are huge problems are out-of-state landlords," said Mayor David Clews.
However, Clews, who said he visited Simmons in her home to talk about the issue, says Simmons' adjacent neighbor is local and a pest inspector found no signs of raccoons. He does admit battling blighted properties is tough, as the city is understaffed and the legal fight takes time.
For Simmons, that may mean a longer stay for her unwanted house guests.