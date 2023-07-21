LONG POND, Pa. - Folks flowed in from near and far to enjoy the annual NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway, finding fun on and off the racetracks. The event is now in its 50th year.

It's local to us, but tens of thousands come from all over to join in on the NASCAR fun. 69 News spoke with people from Walbert, Pennsylvania, Manassas, Virginia, Albany, New York and even Las Vegas.

It's the much-anticipated annual NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway.

"Wow, that's a lot of years," Ricky Durst, Senior Director of Marketing for Pocono Raceway, said. "Five decades of doing something and great memories that families have made."

With so many NASCAR fans, who needs anything more?

"We live in Kannapolis, North Carolina, where the late Dale Earnhart lived," Bobby Wagner, who was selling t-shirts at the event, said.

But even if you're not, a NASCAR fan, there is so much more to do.

So check out the bouncy house, play some basketball and check out "Vet Village," where you can see huge military machines. It's designed to entertain and educate, while being a resource for those who serve and have served.

"There's a really good community impact," Durst said. "We take a lot of pride to bring those back to the community."

And speaking of community impact, it's also a place you walk through a giant body organ, to learn about lung cancer.

"A lot of people aren't aware that you don't have to die from lung cancer. Screening is available," Vickie Beckler, US Lung Ambition Lead with AstraZeneca, said. "Lung cancer found early is easy to cure."

You can even drop off unwanted drugs. It's a partnership with the Pennsylvania District Attorney's Office.

Tickets for adults on opening day are just $10, and it gets you into all the free events for the day. Kids ages 12 and under are free all weekend long. For more ticket information for adults for the rest of the weekend, head here.

Due to weather the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 - ARCA Menards Series Race has been postponed until Saturday at 8:30 a.m.