A pre-trial hearing for Bryan Kohberger is underway in Idaho Friday.

The defense for the Monroe County man accused of killing four college students is pushing prosecutors for more information.

The hearing has been going on since 1:30 p.m. our time, 10:30 a.m. Moscow, Idaho time. These are common for big trials, to determine what evidence will or won't be heard in court.

Latah County Judge John Judge is considering six motions Friday, two from the defense and four from the prosecution.

The judge did not allow the hearing to be streamed live. We've been following the updates from multiple reporters in the courtroom. They say the defense called on the prosecution to turn over more information about DNA profiles collected at the scene of the grisly killings in Moscow, Idaho.

The prosecution told the judge it turned over everything it has, adding that Kohberger's team is asking for things that don't exist, but that it would check again with the lab.

Among the topics being discussed: genealogy and forensics.

That's why the defense called experts Stephen Mercer, an attorney from Maryland, and Dr. Leah Larkin, a genealogist from California.

Kohberger's defense is alleging he was on a long drive by himself when four Idaho college students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

He was arrested at his parents' Poconos home in December.

There's still the defense's motion to dismiss the indictment on grounds of error in grand jury instructions.

The Idaho Administrative Office of the Courts says that motion will be heard at a later date.

Something else that's expected to be discussed at the hearing is whether the trial, currently set for Oct. 2, will be pushed back.

We're going to continue to follow what's going on in the courtroom.