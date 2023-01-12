The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 26, giving both sides months to analyze evidence.

Thursday's hearing only took a few minutes.

Kohberger faces four counts of murder and one count of burglary for the killings at a home near the University of Idaho in November. The victims were found stabbed to death.

Kohberger was arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, two weeks ago.

He has not entered a plea.

A judge has issued a gag order in the case.