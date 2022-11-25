PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners.

Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.

Mike Bartleson, a chemist and Pen Argyl native, said there are no plans to make changes to the business. Premier Granite and Marble serves residential and commercial customers. Someday, Bartleson's youngest son, who works at the business, may take over.

This is the Bartleson's first venture into business. Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group in Allentown arranged U.S. Small Business Administration financing for the purchase. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lehigh Financial Group also announced on social media the sale of property in Sciota that houses four apartments and the pet-grooming and-sitting business, The Barking Lot.

Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, who own pet-care businesses in Utah and Idaho, bought the 216 Friemann Lane property. The building is just off Route 209.

The Barking Lot business, founded by Karen Friemann, will continue under a new name: The Pocono Barking Lot.

The new owners plan some improvements to the apartments.

Lehigh Financial's Mike Gilbert helped arrange financing for the purchase.

