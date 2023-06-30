PRICE TWP., Pa - A 62-year-old man has been reported missing in Price Twp., Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The man, Daniel Martinez, was last seen leaving his home to walk to a nearby store on Wednesday evening. Martinez did not take his cell phone with him and suffers from numerous mental health issues, police said.

Martinez stands 5-foot-2 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Polo jacket, white T-shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts to call 911.