PrimoHoagies logo
PrimoHoagies

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location.

The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair.

The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to the first 100 customers.

Primo, based in Westville, New Jersey, says the store is the 89th in its chain.

The closest locations to the Schuylkill County one are in Trexlertown, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre, all more than 30 miles away. Primo also has locations in Bethlehem and Easton.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.