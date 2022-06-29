ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location.
The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair.
The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to the first 100 customers.
Primo, based in Westville, New Jersey, says the store is the 89th in its chain.
The closest locations to the Schuylkill County one are in Trexlertown, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre, all more than 30 miles away. Primo also has locations in Bethlehem and Easton.