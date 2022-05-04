POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A company that proposed a drug- and alcohol-addiction treatment center in a Schuylkill County industrial park has withdrawn its application for zoning approval for the project.
Firetree Ltd., which is based in Williamsport and operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison, withdrew its request in a letter Monday to the county Zoning and Planning Office.
The county Zoning Hearing Board was to have held a hearing on the request Wednesday night.
The letter did not explain the reason for the withdrawal.
“We’ve made other plans,” Firetree President Bill Brown said in a brief telephone interview. “That’s all I can say at this time.”
Brown said the agency no longer has any plans for the industrial center.
Firetree at the end of March said it wanted to build a one-story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center on a vacant 11.5-acre site at 10 Shultz Drive in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township. It would have had 70 resident beds and employ about 25, the application said. Treatment would be by licensed counselors, with the average resident’s stay 30-90 days.
Schuylkill County oversees planning and zoning issues for the township.
In its application, Firetree Ltd. said it had a sales agreement for the land with MBC Development of Schuylkill Haven for $425,000, pending the rezoning.
Firetree says it has operated drug and alcohol inpatient treatment facilities for 25 years, including the Conewago Pottsville treatment center for 12 years.
“And while Firetree has rehabilitated thousands of clients at that property, its downtown location and small size pose significant restrictions,” the application said.
Last October, Firetree proposed moving the downtown Pottsville treatment facility for a site in the former Fountain Springs Country Club in Butler Township near Ashland.
Residents at that time packed a Zoning Hearing Board meeting to oppose the plan.
That proposal also apparently has not moved forward.
The company also operates treatment centers in Harrisburg, Scranton and five other locations in Pennsylvania, according to its website.
In its application, Firetree said the industrial park parcel was “ideal” for Firetree’s proposed use because of its easy access to Interstate 81 and the fact that it could accommodate not only a large structure for its residents, but also “ample outdoor recreation areas.”
“Its remote and wooded location is ideal for addiction treatment,” the application said.