PALMERTON, Pa. - A stretch of land located off Route 248 in Palmerton could soon be home to four 500,000 square-foot warehouses.
Developers say one could be built as soon as 2022.
"They started their field project about 10 or 11 years ago and that's when the initial demolition started and then they started filling the property so it could be developed," said Palmerton Borough Manager Donna McGarry.
It's a long time coming for many residents whose back yards face the area, and who are no strangers to the fill trucks going in and out.
"We haven't had any response from our residents yet but I know that a lot of people will be happy to know that these trucks that have been traveling on the residential roads will be coming to an end," McGarry said.
While it's unclear what will occupy the space, McGarry says it could bring upwards of 1,200 jobs to the region.
"They have a very aggressive plan. They are hoping for development of the first building in 2022 prior to that they will need to go through land development which would be a review by the borough, our borough planning commission, Carbon County planning commission so there's a lot to be done but they are very confident that they could be moving on this," McGarry said.