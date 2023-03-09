CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors held the third night of an ongoing conditional-use hearing for a proposed resort in the Pocono Mountain region in Monroe County.
On Thursday night, supervisors continued a hearing to review a conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Also incorporated into the plan is an 87,000-square-foot, two-story commercial shopping center which will include retail, office and restaurant uses.
The entire development is being proposed off Route 611 on seven parcels of land, four of which are located within Paradise Township. The others are in Pocono Township and in Mount Pocono Borough.
The facility is being proposed within the township's resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district. The use is permitted within the overlay district by special exception.
During the third night of testimony, questioning of project engineer Michael E. Gable, LVL Engineering Group, Bethlehem, was completed. In addition, initial testimony was heard from Brian F. Oram, a licensed professional geologist based in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
The last parties to question Gable inquired about the decision for the resort to be serviced with an on-site drip irrigation sewage disposal system.
"With any type of facilities, the number one, preferred way is a public sewer system, but that is not an available option to us at this point in time," Gable said. "When I did my initial study on the alternative analysis for sewage, the best available option for us at this facility was the drip irrigation system."
The design of a drip irrigation system has a series of treatments, known as a treatment train, which reduce solids through a biological process.
"When you go through the initial stage of your Act 537 (Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act), you've got to look at all the options that could be available to you," Gable explained.
"We talked about putting an on-site sewage treatment plant with a discharge to the stream, but that's just not possible anymore," he said.
"We looked at traditional spray fields," he added. "The problem with spray fields is you got a huge holding tank, and that's not a viable option when you operate in wintertime."
"We considered traditional very large sand beds that requires lots of trees to be cut down," Gable continued.
"We did have meetings with the Mount Pocono Municipal Authority, and they had struggles with being able to be able to expand their service area and some capacity limitation concerns," he said.
Gable said that because of its size, the proposed system will have to be operated by a licensed sewage treatment professional.
Oram added as part of his testimony that the proposed system is the best type to have minimal impact on the watershed.
Oram also testified that water usage from proposed on-site wells will not have any impact on neighboring private wells. He said private wells surrounding the site would be monitored during pumping tests to ensure they would not be impacted.
"We are anticipating pulling out no more than 60% of the base flow from the aquifer," Oram said. "The system would be regulated and have oversight by the Department of Environmental Protection and approval from the local agencies."
"We would end up having a construction permit after we do the aquifer testing that will see how the system should be built," he explained. "And then after the system is built, that's when the developer would get an actual operational permit."
Oran added that the water system will be a non-consumptive use, meaning the developer is not taking water out of the ground and transporting it off site.
The fourth night of the hearing will be conducted next Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.