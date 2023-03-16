CRESCO, Pa. – A licensed professional planner testified before the Paradise Township Board of Supervisors that a proposed new resort in Monroe County would generate $3.9 million in tax revenues for the township, the Pocono Mountain School District, the county and the state.
Planner Erik W. Hetzel was introduced as a witness during the fourth night of an ongoing conditional-use hearing for the resort in the Pocono Mountain region.
JSPA Realty LLC, has proposed a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Also incorporated into the plan is an 87,000-square-foot, two-story commercial shopping center which will include retail, office and restaurant uses.
The entire development is being proposed off Route 611 on seven parcels of land, four of which are located within Paradise Township. The others are in Pocono Township and in Mount Pocono Borough.
The facility is being proposed within the township's resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district.
Hetzel said the proposed projected with an estimated market value of $98.2 million would generate $118,979 annually for Paradise Township from real estate property taxes, earned income tax revenue and the local services tax.
The school district would realize $1.24 million for the school district, with no expenses (students) added to the schools.
Hetzel said the county revenue would be $725,866 and commonwealth revenue would be $1.87 million from the sales, use and hotel occupancy tax as well as the personal income tax.
Hetzel also testified as to the economic impact to the region in that the resort and commercial property would create 536 direct construction jobs and an additional 382 jobs in supporting industries and trades.
Those jobs during the construction phase should generate a total economic output to the region of $182 million.
"During the operational phase of the resort, the estimate is that there will be 527 new direct jobs at the resort and the commercial parcel, plus an additional 71 indirect jobs that are created in local and regional economies that are attributable to the economic ripple effect," Hetzel said.
"These jobs would have earnings totaling over $23.5 million dollars, with the total economic output generated by the project estimated at $85.25 million," he added.
Alan Rosen, a certified general real estate appraiser, then testified that the proposed use would have no effect on neighboring properties.
"If it does have any effect, it's my opinion that it would have most likely be a positive effect," Rosen said.
"This project is consistent with the nature and character of the area. If you go up and down Route 611, you're going to see the Kalahari Resorts only a couple miles away," Rosen said. "You go down the road, and you have the Great Wolf Lodge."
"And then as far as commercial properties, there are shopping centers, gas stations, restaurants, manufacturing plants, and across the street, there is the Mount Airy Casino," he continued.
Charles Leonard, executive director of the Pocono Mountains Economic Development Corporation, said he is very excited about the proposed project, and said he believes the proposed economic impacts are conservative figures.
"Projects that we've attracted this community have generated returns that go far beyond what we're showing in Mr. Hetzel's presentation," Leonard said. "Our belief is, based on the condition of the current site, that this has to create additional value the properties that surround it."
"This project checks a lot of boxes with the comprehensive plan for Monroe County," Leonard added.
The fifth night of the hearing was announced to be conducted on April 27 at 6 p.m. at the township building.