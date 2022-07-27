SWIFTWATER, Pa. – A proposal to build Pennsylvania's largest solar field on a mountain slope has gotten one of the final two permits required before it begins construction.
The state Department of Environmental Protection this month issued a National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System permit to Apex Clean Energy for the planned $111 million, 80-megawatt solar farm field on a private 644-acre site on top of Bear Mountain.
The field would include about 200,000 solar panels on 490.07 acres, according to the permit.
The permit lets the company conduct earth-moving activities for the project and sets rules for how it must control erosion and runoff from the site during construction.
The permit says Apex “is authorized to discharge stormwater from an earth disturbance activity to Swiftwater Creek” in accordance with effluent limitations, monitoring requirements and other conditions.
The permit became effective July 21 and is good until July 27, 2027. If stormwater discharges associated with construction are expected to continue beyond that date, Apex must apply to renew the permit, the state said.
The permit requires weekly inspection of the site and after any precipitation of 0.25 of an inch or more within 24 hours “to ensure effective and efficient operation.”
"We are very excited to have received approval on our NPDES Permit from PA DEP," said Patrick Chilton, Public Engagement Manager for Apex.
"Pennsylvania has among the most rigorous environmental standards in the country for projects like Swiftwater Solar, and clearing that hurdle is a big deal that brings us much closer to bringing this clean economic opportunity to the Poconos."
Chilton said Apex is "making sure we have all of our regulatory approvals before moving to construction."
Plans are to begin work on the site this fall, he said.
Pocono Township commissioners voted 4-1 on June 6 to approve the project, conditioned upon approval of the discharge permit and a Stormwater Pollution Prevention permit.
Approval of that second permit remains outstanding.
The township commissioners’ approval came despite pleas by some residents to reject that project for environmental concerns, or at least delay it.
But Jeff Hammond, director of project development for Apex, said the company has spent nearly two years on the project and wasn't sure its opponents would ever accept it.
Commissioners also conditioned the approval on Apex agreeing to post a bond to restore any damage to township roads from construction of the project and logging to clear the site.
Hammond said it is "common practice" to bond repairs that would return roads to previous conditions. He said Apex likely will improve roads for its work.
The project would be owned by Vitol, a Dutch energy trading company, and built on land Apex bought in August 2020. The property is east of Interstate 380, adjacent to Sullivan Trail and Back Mountain Road in what now is zoned as a recreational district.
Township planners first accepted the plan for review on June 14, 2021.
At a hearing before the commissioners’ approval in June, Alex Jackson, president of the Brodhead Watershed Association, said, "Simply put, the mountain cannot handle this level of development." He called the plan a "highly inappropriate use of this land."
In a February letter to township officials that strongly opposed the plan, the Watershed Association said the amount of "earth disturbance, deforestation and stormwater runoff" from the plan "will significantly jeopardize the water quality of the Swiftwater and Pocono Creeks."
Hammond said the site will have "a vegetative buffer" up to 200 feet deep around it, and developers will plant deep-root vegetation on the fields where the solar panels are erected.
It also will construct multiple retention ponds to stop any erosion or heavy runoff from the project.
Hammond also said the project has many revenue benefits for the township, including $250,000 a year in property taxes for the 40 years of its expected life. It would create 230 full-time-equivalent jobs during its expected eight- to 12-month construction.